Japan PM Abe to cancel weekend trip to Middle East - TV Asahi

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 07:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 07:40 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will cancel plans to visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman this weekend, TV Asahi reported on Wednesday.

Kyodo News reported separately that Abe convened a National Security Conference (NSC) meeting, likely to discuss Iran's attack on U.S. forces based in Iraq.

