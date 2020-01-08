Japan PM Abe to cancel weekend trip to Middle East -TV Asahi

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will cancel plans to visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman this weekend, TV Asahi reported on Wednesday.

Kyodo News reported separately that Abe convened a National Security Council (NSC) meeting, likely to discuss Iran's attack on U.S. forces based in Iraq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.