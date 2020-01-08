Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC raps Maha government for inaction against officials in scam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 18:34 IST
HC raps Maha government for inaction against officials in scam

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday slammed the Maharashtra government over its inaction against bureaucrats and others in an alleged Rs 6,000 crore scam of tribal welfare funds and said irrespective of ideologies officials shield members of their fraternity in such cases. While making the scathing remarks, a division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla said since 2014, the government had been "dilly-dallying" over the issue and not taking any concrete steps against the errant officials.

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation filed in 2012 by an adivasi from Nashik district, Bahiram Motiram, seeking a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in purchase of materials related to tribal development schemes in the state. After the PIL was filed, a committee was set up by the government under the chairmanship of a retired HC judge to inquire into the allegations.

The committee, in its report, noted that funds received by the tribal welfare department of the state government was misappropriated and siphoned off. Following the report, over 70 FIRs were lodged and departmental inquiry was initiated against 13 government officials.

Tribal welfare department principal secretary Manisha Verma, through an affidavit on Wednesday, submitted that of the 13 officials, four have been suspended and approval for similar action against the remaining nine is pending before the minister concerned. The affidavit said information regarding the criminal cases in the scam could not be obtained as police officials concerned were not cooperating.

Irked with this, the court said, "All this is just an eyewash. Does the principal secretary seriously want us to accept such an affidavit where she is saying that she is unable to get information from the police." The court said if the police were not forthcoming with the information, then what stopped the principal secretary from raising the issue with the state home department. "The state government is shielding and protecting the prima facie guilty officials. Political parties at the helm of affairs are changing but they will still protect their fraternity," Justice Dharmadhikari said.

"They help each other because today's principal secretary will be tomorrow's ex-principal secretary and may need help from the current one," the judge maintained. The court directed principal secretary Verma to appear before it on January 17 and explain her affidavit.

According to the PIL, the tribal welfare department allegedly made purchases towards curbing malnutrition, distribution of cows and buffaloes, supply of diesel engine and pipes, without calling for tenders and the amounts shown as disbursed for welfare were actually siphoned off. As per the PIL, the scam size has been pegged at Rs 6,000 crore.

The petitioner alleged that in March 2006, the tribal development department procured liquid protein bottles without following the due procedure or by floating tenders. Also, the liquid protein bottles were not distributed though the amount for the same was disbursed, he alleged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Prince Charles to mark Auschwitz liberation; Harvey Weinstein texts in court and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Britains Prince Charles to mark Auschwitz liberation in JerusalemPrince Charles will commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago when he visits Jerusalem later this month, his of...

UPDATE 3-Travelex staff go back to basics as ransomware cripples systems

Staff at foreign exchange firm Travelex are using pen and paper to serve thousands of customers after the company said cyber hackers were holding its systems to ransom, leading to a global blackout on its online currency exchange services.T...

Vedanta's committee of directors approves raising Rs 2k cr via NCDs

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said that its committee of directors has approved raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via non-convertible debentures. Committee of directors at its meeting held today...considered and approved offering for subscription, on...

UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson condemns Iranian attack on military bases in Iraq

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned on Wednesday the attack by Iran on military bases in Iraq housing western troops in retaliation for the U.S. killing of an Iranian general.Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020