China says U.S. congress report on China's human rights neither objective nor credible

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that a U.S. Congressional report that called for sanctions against Beijing over human rights abuses was neither objective nor credible.

The United States should reflect upon its human rights situation at home and stop smearing China, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

