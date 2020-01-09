McConnell says U.S. Senate to move on unless House sends impeachment articles
The U.S. Senate will move forward with its own legislative agenda next week unless it receives articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.
"There's a real business for the American people that the United States Senate needs to complete. If the speaker continues to refuse to take her own accusations to trial, the Senate will move forward next week with the business of our people," McConnell said on the Senate floor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- US Senate
- Donald Trump
- Mitch McConnell
- Nancy Pelosi
- American
ALSO READ
Pompeo to not run for US Senate seat
US President Donald Trump says Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapon.
US Senate returns amid standoff over impeachment trial
US Senate leader ready to pass impeachment trial rules without Democrats
PM Modi conveys New Year greetings to US President Donald Trump