Iran's envoy to UK denies any clearing of plane crash site - Sky TV
The Iranian ambassador to Britain denied on Friday reports that Iran had bulldozed the crash site in Iran of a Ukrainian plane that Canada and others say was brought down by a missile, he told Sky News.
Hamid Baeidinejad, who tweeted the Sky News excerpt, said such reports were "absolutely absurd". Iran has denied that a missile caused the crash.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
