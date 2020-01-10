Iran's envoy to UK denies any clearing of plane crash site - Sky TV

The Iranian ambassador to Britain denied on Friday reports that Iran had bulldozed the crash site in Iran of a Ukrainian plane that Canada and others say was brought down by a missile, he told Sky News.

Hamid Baeidinejad, who tweeted the Sky News excerpt, said such reports were "absolutely absurd". Iran has denied that a missile caused the crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.