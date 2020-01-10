Mock drill carried out successfully ahead of demolition of apartments in Maradu

A mock drill was carried out successfully on Friday to ensure the safety of citizens ahead of the demolition of four multi-storey flats at Maradu here. The experts and authorities were engaged in last-minute checks for the first round of demolition that is slated to be held on Saturday and another on Sunday.

Inspector General (IG) Vijay Sakhare said: "Everything was enacted except for the pressing of the button, which will trigger the collapse. Everything is ready and Section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced on Saturday on land, air and water." "Several minor lapses were noticed during the drill which will be resolved immediately. The siren will be moved to an elevated location," he said, adding that around 800 police officials will be keeping close watch when the demolition process begins.

No movement of boats will be allowed in the waterfront area of the flat, the official said. "In the air, in and around the demolition area, flying of drones has been banned. If any drone is spotted, it would be shot down and criminal procedures would be initiated against the drone owner," Sakhare said.

The demolition will take place around 11 am, when the first building will be razed to the ground within seconds, followed by the second demolition. The final round of demolition will take place on Sunday. The mock drill was held after a primary evaluation of safety measures taken by police.

Besides Sakhare, Ernakulam collector S Suhas, Fort Kochi Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh were also present during the drill. This comes after the residents of Maradu municipality, whose houses are located within a radius of 200 metres from the towers which are proposed to be demolished on January 11-12 by the order of the Supreme Court, filed a case in Kerala High Court on Tuesday.

The petitioners requested the Kerala HC to direct the respondents to immediately assess the present market value of the houses and other structures in the 200-metre area before the demolition. (ANI)

