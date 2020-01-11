Left Menu
PM Modi to embark on two-day Kolkata visit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday embark on a two-day visit to Kolkata, where he will launch schemes and take part in various programmes, including the grand Sesquicentenary Celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday embark on a two-day visit to Kolkata, where he will launch schemes and take part in various programmes, including the grand Sesquicentenary Celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust. Ahead of Modi's official visit, Howrah Bridge was lit up in colourful lights on Friday night.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the Office of the Prime Minister of India (PMO) had announced that the Prime Minister will visit Kolkata on January 11 and 12. "On the January 11, PM Narendra Modi shall dedicate to the Nation Four Refurbished Heritage Buildings in Kolkata to the Nation. The Prime Minister shall also participate in the grand Sesquicentenary Celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on January 11 and 12," PMO tweeted.

Modi will also inaugurate the upgraded Ship Repair Facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock. "The Mechanisation of Berth No 3 at Haldia Dock Complex of KoPT and a proposed riverfront development scheme will also be launched by PM Narendra Modi," said the following tweet.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Full Rake Handling Facility while dedicating the upgraded Railway Infrastructure of Kolkata Dock System of KoPT for smooth cargo movement and improving turnaround time. He will also inaugurate Kaushal Vikas Kendra and Pritilata Chhatri Avas for 200 Tribal girl students of Sunderbans, a project undertaken by KoPT with Purvanchal Kalyan Ashram, Gosaba, Sunderbans affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

