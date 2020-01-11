Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC dismisses resort's plea against HC order banning construction on Vembanad lake

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 19:50 IST
SC dismisses resort's plea against HC order banning construction on Vembanad lake
Vembanad lake Image Credit: Flickr

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by a resort against a Kerala High Court order prohibiting the construction of resorts and removal of structures on backwater islands on Vembanad Lake in Alappuzha district for violation of coastal zone regulations. A bench of Justices R F Nariman, Aniruddha Bose and V Ramasubramanian upheld an order of the high court which had in 2013 ordered the demolition of resorts.

The apex court held that under the 2011 notification the areas identified had to be declared as critically vulnerable coastal areas (CVCA) only through a process of consultation with local fisher, etc. "Guidelines are to be put in place for identifying, notifying and implementing CVCA but 2019 notification straightaway treats the named areas as CVCAs and vests their management with the authority with the involvement of coastal communities. Therefore, the alternatives claimed by the appellants also do not appear to be viable for them.

"Hence, in the light of our finding that the substantial issues that arose in common for both the islands have already been answered...and the distinguishing features sought to be projected, are not so material as to take a different view than the one taken therein, the appeals are liable to be dismissed," the bench said. The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Kapico Kerala Resorts Pvt Ltd challenging an order passed by the Kerala High Court prohibiting it from carrying on the activity of development of a resort in Nediyathuruthu island in Vembanad lake on the basis of Kerala Coastal Zone Management Plan (KCZMP) and Coastal Regulation Zone Notifications.

The high court in 2013 held that the action initiated by the authorities under the Land Conservancy Act, against the project proponent in respect of Nediyathuruthu island for removal of encroachments in Nediyathuruthu island should proceed further in accordance with the law. The high court was concerned about the development of resorts in two backwater islands, by name Vettila Thuruthu and Nediyathuruthu, located in Vembanad lake, Panavally Panchayat, in Alappuzha district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

150 students leave for police-sponsored 'bharat darshan' tour

As many as 150 students including 64 girls on Saturday left on a week-long Bharat Darshan tour from Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh flagged off the students for the tour fro...

PM inaugurates sound and light show at Howrah Bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a sound and light show at the iconic Howrah Bridge from the Millenium Park on the banks of the Ganga here. The 2.5 minute show and sound system is installed at the Millenium Park and is ...

Kiran Bedi is attempting to disrupt free rice delivery scheme, says Puducherry CM

Hitting out at the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday said that Bedi is attempting to disrupt the rice delivery scheme in the Union Territory. At a press conference at the Legislative Assemb...

NCC has played stellar role in shaping youth of the nation: Bhadauria

The National Cadet Corps NCC has played a stellar role in shaping the youth of the nation and enabling them to shoulder the responsibilities of building a strong India, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said on Saturday. The Chief of the Ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020