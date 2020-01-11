Left Menu
Development News Edition

Museum called 'Biplobi Bharat' should be established, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a museum -- Biplobi Bharat -- should be established in which Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Aurobindo Ghosh and Rash Bihari Bose among other freedom fighters should be given a place.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 21:36 IST
Museum called 'Biplobi Bharat' should be established, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an event in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a museum -- Biplobi Bharat -- should be established in which Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Aurobindo Ghosh and Rash Bihari Bose among other freedom fighters should be given a place. "A museum called 'Biplobi Bharat' should be established in which Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Aurobindo Ghosh, Rash Bihari Bose, Khudiram Bose, Deshbandhu, Bagha Jatin, Binoy, Badal, Dinesh, and every such great freedom fighter should be given a place," Prime Minister Modi said while attending a cultural programme at the Old Currency Building here.

Prime Minister Modi said the Central government is renovating and refurbishing the heritage monuments in the country. "We are starting from Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi," he said. The Prime Minister also stated that five iconic museums of the country, including Indian Museum of Kolkata, will be made of international standards.

"It has been decided that five iconic museums in the country will be made of international standards. This project will start from the Indian Museum of Kolkata, one of the oldest museums in the world," said Prime Minister Modi. He said that it is the effort of the Central government to put the "cultural potential of India in a new shape in front of the world so that India can become a big centre of heritage tourism in the world."

He added: "The renovation work to modernise the four iconic galleries of Kolkata including Belvedere House, Old Currency Building, Victoria Memorial has been completed. Our efforts are in the direction to convert the Belvedere House into a museum of the world." West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

DRDO chairman meets Andhra Pradesh CM

Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his residence in Tadepalli on Saturday.According to reports, they discussed defence projects in the sta...

2 die in car-truck collision in UP's Mathura

Two persons were killed and as many injured in a collision between a car and a truck near Bajna here, police said on Saturday. Deepak 22 and Kapil 23 were residents of Hodal in Haryana and died in the crash that occurred on late Friday nigh...

Fully prepared to respond to any act of Indian aggression: Pak Army

Pakistan Army on Saturday rejected the remarks by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane to launch action across the Line of Control LoC, saying it was fully prepared to respond to any act of Indian aggression. At a press conferenc...

'St Stephen's launches spl centre to offer various courses on public policies'

Delhi Universitys St Stephens College on Saturday launched a special centre to conduct a series of certificate and advanced level courses across a range of disciplines, starting with a short-term certificate course on Public Policy and Inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020