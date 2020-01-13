Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maradu flats demolition: SC directs removal of debris, seeks report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 18:11 IST
Maradu flats demolition: SC directs removal of debris, seeks report

The Supreme Court Monday directed the Kerala government to remove the debris, including from backwaters, of four apartment complexes in Kochi's Maradu area that were demolished on the apex court's order for being built in violation of the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms. "It is a painful job, a painful duty," said a bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah, after it was informed by the state government that the top court's order has been complied with and the buildings demolished.

"We will not dispose of this (petition) now. You will have to remove the debris. There are reports that some portion of debris has fallen in backwaters. You have to restore the area," the bench told the state's counsel. One of the advocates representing some of the Maradu flat owners said that the apex court has ordered a "fine balance" and has given interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each of them. The lawyer said the top court has also granted liberty to flat owners to approach civil court to initiate appropriate proceedings against the builder.

When the lawyer said that nothing was happening against the officials who had permitted the illegality, the bench said, "Something is happening in this. Let us wait for that". The counsel said there were some flat owners who had more the one flat in the demolished buildings but the one-member committee, which was set up pursuant to the order of the apex court to oversee demolition and assess total compensation payable to affected buyers, has said that compensation would be paid for one flat only.

"You file a proper application about this," the bench said. Regarding other issues, including setting up of one court to deal with pleas filed by buyers to initiate appropriate proceedings against the builder, the court asked them to file proper applications.

The bench asked the state government to file report before it with regard to removal of debris of the demolished buildings and posted the matter for hearing on February 10. On May 8, 2019 the apex court had directed that these buildings be removed within a month as they were constructed in a notified CRZ, which was part of the tidally-influenced water body in Kerala.

It had passed the order after taking note of a report of a committee, which had stated that when the buildings were built, the area was already notified as a CRZ and construction was prohibited. It had on September 27 directed demolition of these flats within 138 days, a timeline given by the Kerala government, and had asked the state to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to each flat owner within four weeks.

The top court had on September 30 last year refused to entertain a plea of flat owners seeking stay on its order to demolish the apartment complexes. The counsel appearing for Kerala had earlier told the apex court that in compliance of its earlier order, the state had paid Rs 27.99 crore as interim compensation to the Maradu flat owners and it will be paying Rs 33.51 crore more to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

9 held in Odisha's Gahirmatha for fishing in prohibited zone

Nine persons were taken into custody by forest personnel on Monday for unlawful fishing activities, in a mid-sea interception along the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Odisha, officials said. The trawl used by them for fishing along the pro...

WHO working with Thailand after confirmation of novel coronavirus

The World Health Organization WHO is working with officials in Thailand and China following reports of confirmation of the novel coronavirus in a person in Thailand.The person was a traveler from Wuhan, China, and was identified by Thai off...

Nepal's main airport cuts the heat amid worries over power

Kathmandu, Jan 13 AP Nepals aviation authority on Monday asked everyone in the Himalayan nations only international airport to cut down on heating this winter to save power so that key equipment can run without disruption. There has been in...

German government posts record surplus in 2019

The German government last year posted its biggest surplus since reunification in 1990, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, adding that this was partly due to interest payments being lower.A fund set aside for helping to integrate migrants...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020