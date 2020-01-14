Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. rejects Avenatti claim that 'document dump' justifies Nike trial delay

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 02:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 02:29 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. rejects Avenatti claim that 'document dump' justifies Nike trial delay

U.S. prosecutors on Monday rejected Michael Avenatti's claim that they overwhelmed him with large amounts of material for the Jan. 21 trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc, and that the material should be excluded or the trial delayed by 30 days. In a filing late Sunday night in Manhattan federal court, Avenatti's lawyers had said prosecutors' recent "document dump," including more than 13,800 pages of documents and an iPhone from Avenatti's former office manager, had "severely prejudiced" their client's ability to prepare for trial.

In response, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky said there was no delay in delivering the documents, even "to gain some kind of advantage." He also accused Avenatti of seeking to use the documents as part of "an improper effort to blame the victim," Nike, and "distract the jury from the only question before it: the defendant's guilt."

U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe oversees Avenatti's case and will decide what should be done. Avenatti became known for representing porn star Stormy Daniels and criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump.

He was charged with threatening to hold a news conference discussing Nike's alleged improper payments to college basketball recruits unless the athletic wear company paid his client, youth basketball coach Gary Franklin, $1.5 million and paid Avenatti up to $25 million to conduct an internal probe. Prosecutors also charged Avenatti with failing to tell Franklin that Nike offered to settle the coach's claims without paying Avenatti, costing the lawyer money.

Avenatti has pleaded not guilty. Nike has denied wrongdoing. In his filing, Avenatti also said evidence to support prosecutors' claim he was at least $15 million in debt when he dealt with Nike, giving him a possible motive to extort, could "overwhelm the trial" and should be excluded.

He cited, among other things, prosecutors' plan to call a former divorce lawyer for his estranged wife as a witness. Prosecutors countered that Avenatti made his own finances an issue, in part by offering his biography as part of his defense.

"It is apparent that the defendant fully intends at trial to suggest-if, not outright argue-that he was a successful lawyer who had no reason to commit a financially-motivated offense," Podolsky wrote. "That suggestion would be false." Avenatti has denied owing millions in debt.

The case is U.S. v. Avenatti, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-cr-00373.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

India vs Australia: Kohli ready to change batting order for those 'in form'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi, Putin discuss regional, global issues during telephonic conversation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which the two leaders underlined the great similarity and convergence in the approaches of India and Russia for ensuring regi...

Queen agrees period of transition for Prince Harry, Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday agreed to offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a period of transition during which the couple can divide their time between the UK and Canada.In a statement released by Buckingham Palace after the crisis talks, ...

French designer cancels Paris fashion show, derailed by strike chaos

French designer Christophe Josse decided on Monday to cancel his catwalk show in Paris next week, blaming weeks of strikes against pension reforms for wrecking his preparations, just as the city gears up for two weeks of fashion events. The...

UPDATE 3-Baseball-Astros fire manager, GM after MLB suspensions for sign stealing

The Houston Astros fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday after Major League Baseball suspended them each for a year for a cheating scandal that involved stealing pitch signs from opposing catchers during their W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020