Minor fire breaks out at Bharat Petroleum plant, doused
Mumbai fire brigade on Tuesday rushed four firefighter vehicles towards the Bharat Petroleum plant after a fire was reported from the area.
The officials, however reamarked that the fire was not very significant and was extinguished.
"It was a very minor fire in a pipe. It has been extinguished now. It was nothing significant," said Public Relations Officer of Bharat petroleum. (ANI)
