Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany creates elite networking club to boost China ties

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 19:36 IST
Germany creates elite networking club to boost China ties
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

German politicians and managers have set up an elite networking association to strengthen links to China at a time of tension over Hong Kong and a looming decision on whether to exclude Huawei from Germany's 5G rollout.

The organizers say the "China-Bridge" initiative is modeled on the "Atlantic-Bridge", a non-profit organization set up in 1952 to boost German-American friendship which has 500 decision-makers in business, politics, science, and media as members. China is a crucial business partner for export-oriented Germany. The two traded almost 100 billion euros in goods in the first half of last year.

"China will be one of the global powers that shape this century. Germany needs a dialogue led by business, politicians and civil society," Bavarian conservative politician Hans-Peter Friedrich, who will head the new body, told Reuters. Other members include Andreas Hube, a manager at software company SAP and the head of the Sino German Hi-Tech Park Holding in Heidelberg, Mike De Vries.

Those involved said the idea was not to tackle everyday political tussles but to create channels for dialogue between citizens and institutions of both countries. Friedrich also made clear the organization would not be uncritical of China. Relations with China have deepened significantly in the 14 years Angela Merkel has been chancellor of Europe's biggest economy.

She visits the country regularly and plans to make China a priority of Germany's six-month presidency of the European Union in the second half of this year, culminating in an EU-China summit. Violent protests in Hong Kong overshadowed her trip to China in September where she, accompanied by a large business delegation, pressed Beijing to open up its markets.

Her coalition will in the next few weeks or months decide on security rules for Germany's 5G network that could shut out China's Huawei. China-Bridge has already been registered as a non-profitable organization and is now seeking financial backing, for example from large companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Creation of CDS post good for ex-servicemen's welfare: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said military veterans had inspired the government to create the post of Chief of Defence Staff, predicting that it will also help in the welfare of ex-servicemen. He said the veterans had asked for...

Yadav, Singhania secure huge win for Meghalaya

Sanjay Yadav shone with his all-round skills while Aditya Singhania returned a 10-wicket match haul as Meghalaya hammered Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs in their Ranji Trophy Plate group fixture here on Tuesday. The left-arm spin duo of...

VCs of West Bengal varsities form council to address issues of

Vice chancellors of 20 state universities have come together to form a council to coordinate the functioning of higher educational institutions and address issues of common concern. Twenty VCs have signed a letter to propose the formation ...

Bengal man, sole breadwinner of family, among 4 soldiers

One of the four soldiers killed in three avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir was from Alipurduar district of West Bengal and he was the sole breadwinner of the family that lives in a closed tea garden, an official of the Border Security Force s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020