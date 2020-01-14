SC Registry to minimise use paper

In a bid to minimise paper consumption, the Supreme Court Tuesday directed that its Registry will use A4 size paper on both sides for all internal communications in the administrative side of the top court. A circular, which is to come into force from January 26, clarified that all the pleadings, petitions, documents filed in the apex court Registry on the judicial side shall continue to be governed as per the provisions of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013.

"With a view to bring uniformity about use of paper in day-to-day working on the administrative side, to minimize consumption of paper and consequently to save the environment, Chief Justice of India has been pleased to direct that henceforth, the Registry shall use A4 size paper (on both sides) for internal communications at all levels in the Registry," the circular said. It urged everyone to be economical in consumption of paper and to ensure that quality of paper be such that the communication is clear to read when printed on both sides.

"Make sincere and earnest efforts to be economical in consumption of paper, by using the same on both sides and they shall bear in mind that the communications so generated should be legible on both sides," the circular said. "The concerned administration materials branch shall ensure quality of the paper sop the communication must be legible on both sides of paper. All concerned are therefore directed to strictly follow the above instructions. The controlling officers shall ensure compliance of the above instructions," it said.

