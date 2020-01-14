KJ George summoned by ED on Jan 16

Former Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader KJ George has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a case related to foreign exchange. He has to appear before the agency on January 16.

"I received summons from Enforcement Directorate dated: 23-12-2019. My duty as a citizen is to co-operate fully with the authorities for any questions or explanations. I am a law-abiding citizen, all our assets, wealth is lawfully declared," he tweeted. "I have immense faith in the law and investigating agency. My family and myself will extend our full cooperation with the agencies during the course of the investigation," he said in his subsequent tweet.

Further, details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.