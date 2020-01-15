Syrian state TV says air base in Homs attacked in possible drone strike
Syria's air defences on Tuesday intercepted possible drone and missile strikes on T4 military airport in Homs province, state television said.
It said there were reports some of the missiles and drones had been downed by the army, without giving any further details on who was behind the attack on a major air base.
Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian backed militia targets in Syria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
US informs key allies about 'defensive' strikes in Iraq, Syria
Turkey says will not evacuate posts in Syria's Idlib
Erdogan says up to 250,000 people fleeing from Syria's Idlib towards Turkey
Syria regime fire kills eight in school turned shelter
Shelling hit school killing 6 in rebel-held Syrian village