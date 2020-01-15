Left Menu
China's Liu says to work with U.S. to achieve tangible results after Phase 1 deal - Xinhua

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said Beijing and Washington will work together following the signing of the Phase 1 trade deal to obtain tangible results, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The report quoted Liu as telling International Monetary Fund President Kristalina Georgieva and some U.S. representatives during a meeting in Washington on Tuesday that the deal would benefit both countries and the world.

Liu also said China and the United States can work together to achieve a win-win relationship despite differences in political and economic models, the report said.

