U.S., Chinese officials discussed North Korea negotiations, U.N. sanctions -State Dept

Leading U.S. and Chinese officials on Wednesday discussed negotiations with North Korea as well as United Nations sanctions intended to limit North Korea's nuclear ambitions, according to the State Department.

When Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun spoke with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng, Biegun "reiterated the U.S. commitment to negotiations" with North Korea and urged China "to fully implement U.N. Security Council sanctions," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement released early Thursday morning.

