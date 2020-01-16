Russia's Mishustin to pick new cabinet soon

Russian prime minister-designate Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday he will pick his new cabinet soon.

Mishustin won the backing of Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on Thursday after being nominated on Wednesday to succeed Dmitry Medvedev by President Vladimir Putin. He now needs only Putin's formal endorsement to take office.

