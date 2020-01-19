Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UK PM Johnson to impose new restrictions on low-skilled migrants post-Brexit: Telegraph

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to impose new restrictions on low-skilled migrants moving to Britain on the first day after the Brexit transition period ends in December, the Telegraph reported. Plans are being drawn up by Johnson's aides under which the government would bring forward its post-Brexit immigration shake-up by two years, thereby removing a temporary extension of the current rules until 2023 that had been demanded by business groups, the newspaper said http://bit.ly/2GfbcVf. Foreign powers to discuss ways out Libya crisis with rival camps

Libyan rival camps and their foreign backers will attend a summit in Berlin on Sunday to discuss ways to end a proxy war over the capital Tripoli and the oil producer, which has displaced 140,000 and now more than halved the country's crude output. Germany and the United Nations hope to persuade Russia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt to push their opposing camps to agree on a lasting truce in Tripoli, home to the internationally recognized government. Sixty killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib: Saudi state TV

Iran-aligned Houthis attacked a military training camp in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday, killing‮ ‬60 military personnel and wounding dozens others, Saudi state television said on Saturday evening. Al Ekhbariya quoted sources as saying the attack was carried out with ballistic missiles and drones. Brazilian tribes back manifesto to save Amazon habitat from Bolsonaro

Leaders of native tribes in Brazil issued a rallying call to protect the Amazon rainforest and its indigenous people from what they called the "genocide, ethnocide and ecocide" planned by the country's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. A manifesto signed on Friday at the end of a four-day meeting in the Xingu reservation said Bolsonaro was threatening the survival of indigenous people with plans to allow commercial mining and ranching on their protected lands. Police detain 185 climate protesters at Brussels car show

Police detained 185 protesters in central Brussels on Saturday after the environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion staged demonstrations at a car show in protest at the auto industry's role in CO2 emissions that cause climate change. The protest came only days after the European Commission unveiled ideas on how to finance its flagship Green Deal project that aims to make the European Union a CO2 emissions-neutral area by 2050, in part through the transformation of the car industry. Iran to send black boxes of downed Ukrainian plane to Ukraine

Iran said on Saturday it was sending to Ukraine the black boxes from a Ukrainian passenger plane that the Iranian military shot down this month, an accident that sparked unrest at home and added to pressure on Tehran from abroad. Iran's Tasnim news agency also reported the authorities were prepared for experts from France, Canada and the United States to examine information from the data and voice recorders of the Ukraine International Airlines plane that came down on Jan. 8. Despite shake-up, Putin rejects idea of Soviet-style leaders for life

President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he did not want Russia to return to the late Soviet-era practice of having lifelong rulers who died in office without a proper succession strategy. His comments, made to World War Two veterans in St Petersburg, came days after he unveiled a sweeping shake-up of the political system which led to the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister along with his government. Scores wounded as security forces, protesters clash in Beirut

Cat-and-mouse clashes between Lebanon's security forces and protesters wounded scores of people on a night of violence that rocked central Beirut on Saturday. Riot police fired tear gas and water cannon, chasing protesters armed with tree branches and sign posts in a commercial district near Lebanon's parliament. North Korean foreign minister replaced: report

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho has been replaced, Seoul-based NK News reported on Saturday. The usually well-informed outlet, citing multiple unnamed sources in Pyongyang, said Ri would be replaced by Ri Son Gwon, the former chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC), who played a prominent role in inter-Korean talks in early 2018. UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles and retire as working royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy and they will pay their own way in life as they embark on an independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. They will also no longer use their "Royal Highness" titles, the palace said in an announcement that sought to end turmoil in the monarchy sparked earlier this month when the couple announced they wanted to reduce their official duties and spend more time in North America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.