Nirbhaya case: SC rejects death row convict's plea claiming juvenility
The Supreme Court Monday rejected the plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case challenging the Delhi High Court order, which had dismissed his claim of being a juvenile at the time of the offence.
A bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A S Bopanna dismissed the plea of convict Pawan Kumar Gupta and upheld the Delhi High Court verdict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Pawan Kumar Gupta
- Delhi High Court
- Ashok Bushan
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Mental illness, likely to get cancer screening; Democrats to U.S. Supreme Court save Obamacare and more
JD(U) seeks JNU VC removal, probe by Supreme Court judge
Chilkur Balaji priests thank Supreme Court for referring Sabarimala judgment review to 9 judge bench
Lawyers read out preamble of Constitution at Supreme Court lawns
Nirbhaya case: Another convict files curative petition before Supreme Court