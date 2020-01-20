Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses death row convict's plea claiming juvenility

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:46 IST
Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses death row convict's plea claiming juvenility

The Supreme Court Monday rejected the plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case challenging the Delhi High Court order which had dismissed his claim of being a juvenile at the time of offence saying he cannot re-agitate the issue by filing fresh application. A bench, comprising Justices R Banumathi, dismissed the plea of death row convict Pawan Kumar Gupta and upheld the Delhi High Court verdict.

The apex court said there was no ground to interfere with the high court order that rejected Pawan's plea and his claim was rightly rejected by the trial court as also the high court. It said the matter was raised earlier in the review petition before the apex court which rejected plea of juvenility taken by Pawan and another co-accused Vinay Kumar Sharma and that order has attained finality.

"Once a convict has chosen to take the plea of juvenility before the Magistrate, High Court and also before the Supreme Court and the said plea has been rejected up to the Supreme Court, the petitioner cannot be allowed to re-agitate the plea of juvenility by filing fresh application under Section 7A of the Juvenile Justice Act," the bench said. "Considering the earlier orders passed by the Metropolitan Magistrate dated January 10, 2013 and the judgment of the HC dated March 13, 2014 and the order passed by Supreme Court dated July 9, 2018, in our view, the single judge of the Delhi HC rightly dismissed the revision petition. We do not find any ground warranting interference with the impugned order," said the bench, also comprising Justices Ashok Bushan and A S Bopanna.

Section 7A of the JJ Act stipulates that an application can be filed before any court at any stage including the stage after the final disposal of the petition. The court also refused to pass any order on the submission of advocate A P Singh, appearing for Pawan, that the High Court has made certain observations against him which is prejudicial to his rights.

Singh had argued he was not present at the time of passing of the order by the High Court and as such the observations are not justified. The court, however, said: "We have considered the submission raised by learned counsel for the petitioner but do not express any opinion as it is not germane to the present issue. We however reserve liberty to Mr. Singh to take appropriate proceedings separately against the observations made by the High Court against him."

Singh argued that as per his school leaving certificate he was a minor at the time of the offence and none of the courts, including trial court and high court, ever considered his documents. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi police, said however that Pawan's claim of juvenility was considered at each and every judicial forum and it will be a travesty of justice if the convict is allowed to raise the claim of juvenility repeatedly and at this point of time.

He said the convict was 19 years old at the time of offence and there is a certified copy of his birth certificate as well as school leaving certificate which was taken on record by each and every judicial forum. Pawan had moved the apex court on Friday. He has also sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, scheduled for February 1.

A Delhi court on Friday issued fresh death warrants for February 1 against the four convicts -- Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan (26) -- in the case. A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Fast & Furious 9: Justin Bieber’s rumor debunked, actors & characters’ named revealed

The filming of Fast Furious 9 was already wrapped. This has been confirmed by Vin Diesel on November 28. The movie is set for release in May 2020. Only 5 months left for the release of Fast Furious 9, thus its first trailer will be arrivi...

UPDATE 2-Two Iraqi policemen, two protesters killed as anti-government unrest resumes

Four Iraqis including two police officers were killed and scores were wounded in Baghdad and other cities on Monday in clashes with security forces, medical and security sources said, as anti-government unrest resumed after a lull of severa...

Swapan Sadhan Bose named president of Mohun Bagan

Noted businessman Swapan Sadhan Tutu Bose on Monday was named president of Mohun Bagan club, a position which lay vacant after eminent lawyer Gitanath Gangulys demise. The club lost its president Ganguly in December 2019 and subsequently th...

No information on 'Tukde Tukde Gang' says Home Ministry  

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his colleagues Bharatiya Janata Party BJP often use the term Tukde Tukde Gang to discredit his opponents. However, replying to an RTI quarry, the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has denied any information abou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020