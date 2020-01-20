Left Menu
UPDATE 2-Prince Harry meets African leaders in London

  21-01-2020 00:09 IST
  20-01-2020 23:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's Prince Harry attended a summit for leaders of 21 African countries in London hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, a day after he spoke of his sadness that he would shortly be giving up royal duties.

Harry said on Sunday that there was no option but for him and his American wife Meghan to step back from their royal roles in a deal with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and senior members of the family that would allow them a more independent future. Asked during a visit to a hospice on Monday whether she would miss Harry and Meghan, the prince's step-mother Camilla responded: "of course".

The new arrangement, which will see them split their time between Britain and North America where they will be mainly based, is due to come into effect in the Spring of this year. In the meantime, Harry will continue with official duties and on Monday met the presidents of Malawi and Mozambique and the prime minister of Morocco at the African investment summit.

Buckingham Palace said the prince, who visited Malawi and other African states last October in what is set to be his last official overseas tour, has been heavily involved in causes in Africa for many years and his love for the continent was well-known. He also held a private meeting with Johnson on the sidelines of the summit.

His high-profile speech on Sunday was made at an event for Sentebale, a charity he co-founded which helps children affected by HIV in Africa. At the summit, Johnson called for deeper investment ties between Britain and Africa, as part of a drive to develop trade links after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union at the end of the month.

Johnson called for Britain to be the "investment partner of choice" for Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

