Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't shun China, urges Merkel at American prize ceremony

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 01:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 01:17 IST
Don't shun China, urges Merkel at American prize ceremony

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday urged Western global powers to include China in their multilateral system and treat Beijing equally rather than freeze it out and risk slipping into a Cold War-style bipolar order. Speaking after receiving a prize at the American Academy in Berlin, attended by former U.S. Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and John Kerry, Merkel said China's economic success posed challenges.

"Of course we also have to build up fairness, of course we have to practise multilateralism such that the rules apply to everyone," she said. "But I plead for us not to fall into a new bipolarity, but rather that we try, with the results and experiences we have, to include a country like China in multilateralism and treat it at least equally," she added.

Germany's export-dependent manufacturers have faced increased headwinds from a trade dispute between the United States and China. A truce in the row has boosted German investor morale. Merkel is planning an EU-China summit when Germany takes the EU's rotating six-month presidency in the second half of this year, and wants to keep up Germany's lucrative trade ties with China without antagonising the United States.

She is under pressure from Washington to exclude China's Huawei - which President Donald Trump's administration considers a security threat - from Germany's 5G rollout. Shenzhen-based Huawei has denied the Trump administration's suggestion.

The American Academy in Berlin awarded Merkel its Henry A. Kissinger Prize for her services to the transatlantic relationship. "I will, still for a while as chancellor, carry on working for good, intensive, grounded trans-Atlantic relations," she said.

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. blacklists PDVSA aircraft in latest Venezuela sanctions

The United States on Tuesday blacklisted 15 aircraft belonging to Venezuelan state oil company Petrleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA, the latest in a series of actions targeting the socialist government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.W...

L.A. council asks MLB to name Dodgers the 2017, '18 champs

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday that asks commissioner Rob Manfred to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their recent World Series titles and instead crown the Dodgers as the champions o...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Female Icelandic Joker composer makes film awards historyGolden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot m...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Doctor TikTok-ed off with injured All Blacks loose forward SaveaInjured All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea has been ordered to curb his use of the social media platform TikTok as he recov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020