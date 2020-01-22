Left Menu
  22-01-2020
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: Wikimedia

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that France will be inflexible about Iran's nuclear ambitions and that his country is determined Tehran will never acquire nuclear weapons.

"In the current context, France is determined that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, but also that we avoid all military escalation in the region," Macron said.

Macron made the comments in Jerusalem after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin ahead of commemorations marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz.

