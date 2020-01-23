Left Menu
Development News Edition

British veteran vows to fight on for LGBT+ rights after regaining medal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Portsmouth
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 01:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 00:24 IST
British veteran vows to fight on for LGBT+ rights after regaining medal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A war veteran who regained his medal on Wednesday, almost 30 years after he was dismissed from Britain's Royal Navy because of his sexuality, said he would fight for compensation for other LGBT+ people thrown out of the armed forces.

Joe Ousalice, 69, was presented with his medal for good conduct and long service by Britain's defence secretary at a ceremony in Portsmouth, a southern English town steeped in naval history. Ousalice, who is bisexual, said he was "elated" but added that the fight to be treated equally by the Ministry of Defence would continue.

"I've got my medal now and it would be a nice gesture by the armed forces if they could pay compensation for the hundreds of others who have gone through (a) not dissimilar situation that I went through," he said. Ousalice, a radio operator who served in the Falklands, Northern Ireland and the Middle East, had his medal removed after being found guilty of "conduct prejudicial to good order and naval discipline".

After a civilian conviction for gross indecency with another man – a charge Ousalice denies – he was accused of indecently assaulting another sailor, said human rights group Liberty, which represented him in his battle to regain his medal. Ousalice was acquitted by court-martial but still dismissed in 1993. Before he was dismissed he was demoted to a lower rank, which is reflected in his navy pension.

"I lost my home in the West Country, I lost my girlfriend, I went heavily into debt and it took me 10 years to get back on my feet," Ousalice told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in Portsmouth. Britain removed its ban on LGBT+ military personnel in 2000 following a victory by campaigners at the European Court of Human Rights.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement that the way Ousalice and others were treated had been unacceptable. "I can only apologise," he said. "We should also take comfort from how much the Armed Forces have changed in recent years, becoming the diverse employer they are today."

The Ministry of Defence declined to comment further on calls for compensation. Ousalice said before his next campaign started, he would first catch up on much-needed sleep.

"But one thing (the Ministry of Defence) is aware of now is that they haven't seen the last of me until this has been resolved," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

Delhi HC adjourns plea seeking enhancement of PMC Bank withdrawal limit

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-U.N. experts demand probe into alleged Saudi hack of Amazon boss Bezos

U.N. experts have demanded an immediate investigation by U.S. and other authorities into allegations that Saudi Arabias crown prince was involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.The U.N. special rapporteurs, Agnes Call...

One dead, five missing as snowmobiles fall through ice in Canada

A Canadian guide died and five French tourists were missing after their snowmobiles plunged through ice into freezing water in northern Quebec, police said on Wednesday. The group was riding near where a river exits the Saint-Jean lake and ...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes 15 kms east of Kirkagac, Turkey- USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck 15 kilometers east of Kirkagac, Turkey, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Wednesday.The quake was at a depth of about 8.6 kilometers, according to USGS. ...

UK Parliament ratifies Brexit divorce law

After years of acrimonious debate, British lawmakers on Wednesday finally approved the terms of their countrys historic departure from the European Union -- due in just nine days time. MPs in the lower House of Commons had already backed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020