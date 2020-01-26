President Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception, PM Modi, Brazil President among attendees

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday hosted 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of 71st Republic Day of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu were among signatories who attended the 'At Home' reception.

Brazilian President Bolsonaro was the Chief Guest of this year's Republic Day celebration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

