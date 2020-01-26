President Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception, PM Modi, Brazil President among attendees
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday hosted 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of 71st Republic Day of India.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday hosted 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of 71st Republic Day of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu were among signatories who attended the 'At Home' reception.
Brazilian President Bolsonaro was the Chief Guest of this year's Republic Day celebration. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Liberal democracy institutions must defend Constitution: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh
Children should be pursued not pressured into studies: PM Narendra Modi to parents during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.
PM Narendra Modi, new BJP president to hold meeting with CMs, deputy CMs of party-ruled states on Monday evening: Sources.
In a world seeking to break free from mindless hate, violence, Indian way of life offers ray of hope: PM Narendra Modi at an event.
PM Narendra Modi says his conversations with students will be '#withoutfilter'.