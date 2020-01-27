Left Menu
Development News Edition

Accord with Bodo groups will end violence, bring peace to Assam: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the accord signed with Assam's Bodo groups will end violence pertaining to Bodoland and help those associated with armed struggle enter the mainstream. Modi stressed that his government is "committed to doing everything possible" to help the Bodo people realise their aspirations.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 20:55 IST
Accord with Bodo groups will end violence, bring peace to Assam: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the accord signed with Assam's Bodo groups will end violence pertaining to Bodoland and help those associated with armed struggle enter the mainstream. Modi stressed that his government is "committed to doing everything possible" to help the Bodo people realise their aspirations. "The Accord with Bodo groups will further protect and popularise the unique culture of the Bodo people. They will get access to a wide range of development oriented initiatives. We are committed to doing everything possible to help the Bodo people realise their aspirations," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the government signed a tripartite agreement with representatives of all factions of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present during the signing of the agreement which was also attended by representatives of all factions of NDFB.

The Bodo groups have been demanding a separate state of Bodoland for the last 50 years. The movement has resulted in extensive violence and loss of hundreds of lives over the years. The agreement, reached after extensive negotiations and discussions with the Bodo groups, is significant as it brings together various stakeholders in the Bodoland movement, including both the armed groups and civil society groups.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said: "The Bodo Accord inked today stands out for many reasons. It successfully brings together the leading stakeholders under one framework. Those who were previously associated with armed resistance groups will now be entering the mainstream and contributing to our nation's progress." Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Today, the Centre, the Assam government and the Bodo representatives have signed an important agreement. This agreement will ensure a golden future for Assam and for the Bodo people".

The Bodoland Territorial Council, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), various factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) -- Gobindo Basumatary faction, Dhirendra Bodo faction, RanjanDaymari faction and Saoraigwra faction and the United Bodo Peoples Organization (UBPO) are party to the agreement with the Centre and the Assam government. The agreement will bring the armed resistance groups like NDFB-Progressive, NDFB - Ranjan Daimary, NDFB-Saoraigwra and more than 1,500 of their armed fighters to the mainstream. A package of Rs. 1,500 crore over three years will be earmarked for the development of the Bodo region, an official statement said.

"The agreement will greatly improve the areas and powers of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), along with the protection of social, cultural and linguistic identities of Bodo community. The central government will also provide more legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers to BTC in respect of additional subjects such as rural electrification, non-conventional energy sources, solar energy, renewable energy and mini-hydel projects," it said. The agreement will also cover the complete rehabilitation of the NDFB cadres as well as ensure the protection of land rights of tribals in the region. A commission will be appointed under Article 14 of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, with representatives from state government, ABSU and Bodoland Territorial Council, to look into issues related to population and area within Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD), it added.

In addition, a Bodo Kachari Welfare Council will be formed to look after the concerns of Bodos' living outside BTAD. The Assam government will notify Bodo language as the associate official language in the state and will set up a separate directorate for Bodo medium schools. A separate DIG post will also be created for BTAD region. a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each will be provided to those who were killed during the Bodoland movement. In 1993, the Bodoland Autonomous Council was formed through an agreement with the Union government, but it could not stop the violence initiated by various Bodo militant groups.

In 2003, an extensive agreement was worked out with Bodo Liberation Tigers, which led to the creation of Bodoland Territorial Council and Bodoland Territorial Area Districts with four districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq's Abdul Mahdi stresses the importance of de-escalation in the region

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi stressed, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, the importance of de-escalation in the region, according to a statement from his office.The PM also condemned attacks that t...

Cricket-Costly bill for England skipper as room service helps test win

Cricketers are superstitious at the best of times but not wanting to change any aspect of their routine after a successful test day has proved costly for England captain Joe Root.He will be forking out on his hotel expenses after Mark Wood ...

DNA tests show Belgian ex-king is father of artist, lawyer says

DNA tests have revealed that Belgiums former King Albert II is the biological father of Belgian artist Delphine Boel, a lawyer for the retired monarch said on Monday, putting an end to a decade-long paternity claim. Albert, who abdicated si...

UPDATE 1-Super Bowl to feature Trump, Bloomberg and corporate America battling for attention

When the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at the National Football Leagues Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, billionaire presidential candidates will battle for attention while big brands bearing positive messages hope t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020