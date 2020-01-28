Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intelligence sharing will not be put at risk by Huawei decision-UK's Raab

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:57 IST
Intelligence sharing will not be put at risk by Huawei decision-UK's Raab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said intelligence sharing would not be jeopardized by Tuesday's decision to allow China's Huawei a role in building the country's 5G telecoms network. "GCHQ has confirmed categorically that how we construct our 5G and full-fiber public telecoms networks has nothing to do with how we will share classified data," Raab told lawmakers on Tuesday, referring to the British surveillance agency.

"Intelligence sharing will not be put at risk or would ever be put at risk by this government."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 unveils sustainable athletes village plaza

When the worlds top athletes meet in Tokyo for the Olympics in July, theyll be spending some of their downtime in a communal space built mostly out of reusable timber.Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday unveiled the athletes ...

No hot meals, blankets, magazines as airlines step up fight on virus

Passengers on some flights to China will have to make do without hot meals or blankets and newspapers, as airlines step up measures to protect crew and travelers from a coronavirus that has killed more than 130 in the country.Seeking to con...

India asked to bat first in 3rd T20I against New Zealand

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first in the third T20I against India at Seddon Park here on Wednesday. India are leading the five-match series 2-0 after winning the first two games. India skipper Virat Kohli trusted the winni...

Chandrababu Naidu, Srujana Chowdary own thousands of acres in Amaravati, says YSRCP MP Sai Reddy

Lambasting the opposition parties for resisting a bill related to decentralising Andhra Pradeshs capital, Visakhapatnam MP Vijaya Sai Reddy on Wednesday alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP lawmaker Y Srujana Chowdary have bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020