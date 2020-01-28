Britain says U.S Middle East peace plan could be positive step

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said the U.S. Middle East plan could be a positive step after a phone call on Tuesday between Johnson and President Donald Trump.

"The leaders discussed the United States' proposal for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, which could prove a positive step forward."

