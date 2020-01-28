Britain says U.S Middle East peace plan could be positive step
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said the U.S. Middle East plan could be a positive step after a phone call on Tuesday between Johnson and President Donald Trump.
"The leaders discussed the United States' proposal for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, which could prove a positive step forward."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Donald Trump
- Middle East
- Israelis
- Palestinians
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
FACTBOX-Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
Trump agrees with British PM Johnson on a "Trump deal" for Iran
FACTBOX-Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
UPDATE 1-Pound reverses gains after bleak British retail sales