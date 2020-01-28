Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain says U.S Middle East peace plan could be positive step

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 23:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 23:32 IST
Britain says U.S Middle East peace plan could be positive step

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said the U.S. Middle East plan could be a positive step after a phone call on Tuesday between Johnson and President Donald Trump.

"The leaders discussed the United States' proposal for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, which could prove a positive step forward."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seven killed, 40 injured in bus accident in Odisha

At least seven people were killed and 40 others were injured after a bus coming from Rayagadas Tikri village in Odisha met with an accident due to fog on Wednesday. Seven people have been killed and 40 are injured in the accident. Injured h...

As hanging date remains uncertain, Nirbhaya's mother suggests rule to avoid delay in justice

As uncertainty looms over when convicts in the gruesome Nibhaya case will be hanged, her mother on Wednesday said the government and Supreme Court should formulate guidelines under which accused in the same matter file their review or mercy...

Shuttler Saina Nehwal to join BJP

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal will be joining Bharatiya Janata Party BJP shortly. On the professional front, Saina was last seen playing in the Thailand Masters tournament, where her performance remained less than impressive as she was knock...

Nashik accident death toll reaches 25

The death toll in the bus accident in Malgaon climbed to 25 on Wednesday. At least 25 people were killed and 32 injured after a bus and a rickshaw fell into a well after colliding with each other in Deola area of Nashik on Tuesday.The accid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020