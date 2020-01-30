Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Nirbhaya convicts move Delhi court seeking stay on execution

Advocate for the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts, AP Singh on Thursday moved a petition in a Delhi court seeking a stay on the execution of the convicts, scheduled on February 1.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 12:34 IST
Two Nirbhaya convicts move Delhi court seeking stay on execution
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Advocate for the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts, AP Singh on Thursday moved a petition in a Delhi court seeking a stay on the execution of the convicts, scheduled on February 1. Singh,who is representing convicts Akshay Thakur and Vinay Sharma, said that according to the Delhi Prison Rules, none of those convicted can be hanged untill all of them have exhausted all legal options including the mercy petition.

The matter will be heard by Additional Sessions Judge AK Jain today at 2 pm. Earlier this month, a Delhi court had issued the death warrant for Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Kumar Sharma, and ordered their hanging on February 1.

Through an application seeking postponement of execution, AP Singh also apprised the court about the recent development. Recently, Vinay Sharma filed a mercy petition with President Ram Nath Kovind.

Earlier, Mukesh Kumar too had filed a mercy petition, which was rejected by the President. He later challenged the rejection of his mercy petition which was dismissed by the Supreme Court. The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutalising of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iraq says it resumes anti-Islamic State operations with U.S. coalition

Iraqs military said on Thursday it was resuming operations with the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, which it had halted after the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by U.S. forces and Irans retaliatory attacks on bases ho...

UPDATE 1-Ethiopian Airlines suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Ethiopian Airlines on Thursday suspended all flights to China, where an outbreak of coronavirus has killed at least 170 people, according to the airlines passenger call centre.The airline, Africas most profitable, is the main gateway betwee...

Jordan agrees $1.3 bln IMF programme - state news agency

Jordan has signed a new 1.3 billion programme with the International Monetary Fund IMF, the state news agency Petra said on Thursday.Petra said it was a four-year programme, but it gave no further details.In December, the countrys finance m...

Soccer-Man United defender Rojo joins Argentine club Estudiantes

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has completed a return to his native Argentina with a move to Estudiantes, the Superliga club announced httpstwitter.comEdelpOficialstatus1222862682744856577 on Twitter on Thursday. The details of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020