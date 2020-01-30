Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Kushner says he hopes Israel waits on sovereignty steps in West Bank

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 22:27 IST
UPDATE 2-Kushner says he hopes Israel waits on sovereignty steps in West Bank
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Washington wants Israel to wait until after its March 2 election before making any moves towards settlement annexation in the West Bank, following the announcement of a U.S. peace plan.

Kushner, an architect of the peace proposal hailed by Israel and rejected by the Palestinians, raised the stop sign in a video interview, posted on the internet on Thursday, with GZERO Media, a subsidiary of risk analysis firm Eurasia Group. In the interview, he also voiced American displeasure with the Palestinians, who rejected the plan announced on Tuesday by U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing them of playing "the victimhood card" and passing up an opportunity for a state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has hailed the U.S. proposal, told reporters on Tuesday that he would ask his Cabinet next week to approve applying Israeli law to Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Such a move could be the first step towards formal annexation of the settlements and the Jordan Valley - territory Israel has kept under military occupation since its capture in the 1967 Middle East war and which Palestinians seek for a future state.

"Well let's see what happens," Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law, said when asked about the possibility Israel would begin an annexation process as early as this weekend. "The hope is that they'll wait until after the election and we'll work with them to try to come up with something." A senior Israeli official traveling on Netanyahu's flight home on Thursday was non-committal over whether the issue would be raised at the next Cabinet meeting, which is usually held on Sundays.

"The issue is being looked into," the official told reporters on the plane. Israel, the official said, initially understood it could declare sovereignty in two stages: immediately, with regard to territory clearly within the U.S. plan's West Bank map delineation, and later on for more complex areas.

But the Americans preferred a full and final map before Israel took action, the official said, adding: "We are working it out." In the interview, Kushner called on Palestinian leaders to "put up or shut up" and said they now have a "golden opportunity" to help their people.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called Trump's blueprint an "onslaught against the national rights of the Palestinian people". He plans to speak against the proposal in the U.N. Security Council in the next two weeks. Washington's plan envisages a two-state solution with Israel and a future Palestinian state living alongside each other, but with strict conditions on the Palestinians.

It gives Israel much of what it has long sought, including recognition of its West Bank settlements and Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley. A redrawn, the demilitarized Palestinian state would be subject to Israeli security control, receiving tracts of desert in return for arable land settled by Israelis. Most countries consider Israeli settlements on land captured in war to be a violation of international law. Trump has changed U.S. policy to withdraw such objections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping pays dividends, stock up 13%

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a 50 rise in two years. Shares soared 13 i...

UPDATE 1-First two coronavirus cases confirmed in Italy -prime minister

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday that two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Italy, the first in the country since the outbreak in Wuhan, China.Two Chinese tourists who were visiting Italy had contracted the vi...

Turkish Airlines says it suspends flights to China until Feb. 9

Turkish Airlines is suspending its flights to mainland China after the World Health Organisation said it was declaring the coronavirus outbreak in China a global emergency, the companys CEO said on Friday.Bilal Eksi said on Twitter that fli...

UPDATE 4-U.S. says first shipments of medicine to Iran delivered via Swiss humanitarian channel

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran has started trial operations, the Swiss and U.S. governments said on Thursday, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions. The Swiss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020