Colombia appoints former human rights adviser as attorney general

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 03:35 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 03:35 IST
Colombia's Supreme Court on Thursday appointed Francisco Barbosa, a lawyer with close ties to President Ivan Duque, as the country's new attorney general. Barbosa, 46, previously served as a presidential adviser on human rights and international affairs. He studied law at Sergio Arboleda University alongside Duque, who included him in a list of three nominations presented to the court, which unanimously selected him for a term of four years.

The new attorney general replaces Nestor Humberto Martinez, who resigned in May last year. Martinez resigned in protest after a special court charged with prosecuting war crimes denied U.S. extradition of a former leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), who had been accused of drug trafficking.

Barbosa formerly served as a legal adviser for a number of public and private organizations, where he assisted on human rights. He was also a professor in several universities in Bogota. Attorney general is one of the most important positions in Colombia. The attorney general leads investigations against corruption, drug and arms trafficking, murders and kidnappings, among other areas.

