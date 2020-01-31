Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Poland, France's Macron hopes to reset ties and build up business

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 12:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 12:28 IST
In Poland, France's Macron hopes to reset ties and build up business
Image Credit: Wikimedia

When French President Emmanuel Macron toured eastern Europe just weeks after being elected in 2017, he shunned Poland and delivered a stinging attack on its leaders.

Poland, he said, was isolating itself in Europe and its people deserved better of their nationalist government. Warsaw hit back at his comments, made in Bulgaria, by calling him "arrogant" and "inexperienced". Macron will finally visit Poland next week, hoping to reset ties with a country he has loudly criticized over reforms of the judiciary, which he sees as undemocratic, and a climate change policy at odds with many of Warsaw's European Union partners.

By visiting Poland days after Britain leaves the EU, Macron is signalling the importance of one of the bloc's biggest member states. In an attempt to strengthen ties, he will propose new investment plans and try to build nuclear and military partnerships during the Feb. 3-4 visit, French and Polish officials said. "A country so central can't be seen as being on the defensive all the time," a French diplomat told Reuters.

Macron could face an uphill battle on many fronts. Polish officials told Reuters they are skeptical that the new technologies France hopes to sell are beneficial for Poland. Relations between Poland and France soured after Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) government scrapped a $3.4 billion helicopter deal with Airbus in 2016, angering France, which thought the deal was largely agreed.

Since then, France and Poland have been on the opposite sides of many arguments. Macron, a fervent European integrationist, has decried nationalist governments like Poland's and criticised, along with the EU executive, and efforts by PiS to put Polish courts and media under more government control.

Both countries want to keep generous funding for their agricultural sectors in the EU budget, but Paris is pushing for more action on migration and the climate, while Warsaw has rejected EU policies on both matters. "RE-BALANCING" ACT

It is not clear to what extent Macron will press Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and President Andrzej Duda on issues of disagreement when he meets them on Monday. A French diplomat said Macron wanted to "re-balance" what Paris sees as Poland's "Buy American" policy, and would propose military and industrial cooperation in areas such as telecoms and nuclear energy.

"France and Poland have similar interests to be achieved at the EU level," a Polish government source said, pointing to nuclear power policies and agriculture. France has long pushed the sale of French nuclear technology to Poland, with Macron raising the subject with Duda on the sidelines of a NATO summit in London in December, according to two Polish officials with knowledge of the talks.

Polish government officials said there was a consensus that Poland wanted to build some nuclear plants but was considering using nuclear technology from the United States and South Korea. Two Polish officials said they had doubts about the French defence and nuclear offers.

"There are a series of signals that there were problems," one official said, citing regulatory issues. The construction of France's new generation Flamanville 3 EPR nuclear reactor in northern France has been hampered by technical problems and construction is years behind schedule. A French diplomat acknowledged talks on nuclear technology were at a very early, political stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In Senegal, online videos break silence over domestic abuse

For Senegalese activist Fatou Warkha, online videos play a vital role in her campaign to expose and end violence against women in a country where discretion and forbearance are traditionally prized.The 30-year-old grew up in Pikine, one of ...

India needs USD 1.4 tn infra spend in 2020-25 to become a USD 5 tn economy: Survey

To prevent lack of infrastructure becoming a binding constraint on the growth of Indian economy that aspires to become a USD 5 trillion by 2024-25, the country needs to spend about USD 1.4 trillion on infrastructure, the Economic Survey sai...

Reports about disruption in adoption cases termed as incorrect

The Central Adoption Resource Authority CARA has termed media reports about figures of disruption in adoption cases during the last five years as incorrect. It said that in recent days, there have been a number of media reports giving the f...

UPDATE 1-Extinction Rebellion stage climate protest at McKinsey's London office

Civil disobedience group Extinction Rebellion staged a protest outside McKinsey Companys London office on Friday to demand the consulting firm use its influence over companies and governments to drive far-reaching action on climate change....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020