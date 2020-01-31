Left Menu
Plea in HC to stop J&K MPs from entering Parliament

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 31-01-2020 14:46 IST
  Created: 31-01-2020 14:46 IST
A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking that MPs from the "erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir", who are allegedly illegally continuing to hold their seats after disbanding of the state, be stopped from entering the Parliament. The petition alleged that the 10 MPs, four in the Rajya Sabha and six in the Lok Sabha, from the erstwhile state are "illegally" continuing in their seats in Parliament.

It also claimed that the MPs, including Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah, are "a drain on public exchequer" as they are enjoying the salary and perks that comes with the position. The petition, filed by separatist leader Abdul Gani Bhat, seeks directions to the central government not to allow the 10 MPs to enter the Parliament.

It further alleged that "presence of the 10 MPs from the erstwhile state in the Parliament was immoral, illegal and unconstitutional". It also seeks that they be stopped from enjoying the salary, perks and other facilities granted to MPs.

The Parliament on August 5 last year had abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted a special status to the state, and had reorganised it into two Union Territories of Ladkh and Jammu and Kashmir.

