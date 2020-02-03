Organization of Islamic Cooperation rejects Trump peace plan - statement

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation said on Monday it rejects U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.

The 57-member organization which held a summit to discuss the plan in Jedadh said it "calls on all member states not to engage with this plan or to cooperate with the U.S. administration in implementing it in any form".

