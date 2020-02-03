Left Menu
Portuguese opposition's budget tax cut offer is "irresponsible", economy minister says

  • Updated: 03-02-2020 17:31 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 17:31 IST
Portugal's minority government cannot accept a tax cut proposed by opposition parties in exchange for their support to the budget, the economy minister told Reuters, setting the stage for a potentially cliffhanger vote on Thursday.

The Iberian country's fragmented parliament adopted the budget in a first reading in January, but, since then, two left-wing and one center-right parties have tabled amendments to slash the value-added tax on energy. "Of course, the government doesn't have a majority in parliament. Parliament may vote for or against this budget," Minister of Economy Pedro Siza Vieira said in an interview.

"But the suggestion that three parties which are not in the government could make such a decision (on taxes), which would have such a negative impact is unprecedented," he said. "It is not socially responsible, it is fiscally irresponsible." Prime Minister Antonio Costa's Socialist government needs at least one of these two left-wing parties - its former allies - to abstain or a string of smaller parties to vote in favour of his budget for it to pass. None have yet said how they would vote if the proposed cut on VAT on energy didn't go through.

Such a cut would cost 0.2%-0.4% of GDP and would undermine the planned surplus of 0.2% of GDP. BANK CONSOLIDATION?

Siza Vieira said Portuguese banks had gone a long way since getting public funds to help them through the financial crisis nearly a decade ago. "We want to make sure that going forward, banks are better able to service the economy, to provide trust to their clients and we all know that scale is an important asset," he said, when asked if he saw room for further bank consolidation in Portugal.

Analysts have speculated that Novo Banco could eventually be caught up in a wave of consolidation but in an interview in July, chairman Byron Haynes pointed to the bank's standalone business model. Asked about this, the minister, while adding the government didn't take a view on this, said: "Two things can happen: if Novo Banco is up for sale it could continue as an independent institution with a new shareholder basis or it could be acquired or consolidate with any other institution in the market."

NO DISCRIMINATION ON INVESTMENTS Siza Vieira, who is also deputy prime minister, said the government would not interfere with private telecom operators' decisions on whether Huawei could be part of Portugal's 5G rollout.

"It is the private sector companies operating here that have to select the technology providers," he said. While there is some reluctance in other Europe countries about Chinese acquisitions, since the hard years of bailout Lisbon has been open to Chinese investment, including in key sectors like energy and banking.

Portugal launched in October an international tender for a new container terminal at Sines, a deep water port south of Lisbon, which is the closest European port to the Panama Canal. According to Publico newspaper, China's state shipping company Cosco and Shanghai International Port Group have shown a potential interest in the 50-year contract to build and operate this terminal.

"We are encouraging, as much as possible, port operators, logistical operators from all over the world to take interest in the tender. We don't discriminate nationalities," Siza Vieira said.

