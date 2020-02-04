Left Menu
Development News Edition

39-member ministerial delegation from Russia, England, other countries to take part in DefExpo-2020

A 39-member ministerial delegation from Russia, England, and Seychelles, among other countries, is expected to take part in the five-day DefExpo-2020 beginning tomorrow in Uttar Pradesh's capital city of Lucknow, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 21:07 IST
39-member ministerial delegation from Russia, England, other countries to take part in DefExpo-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 39-member ministerial delegation from Russia, England, and Seychelles, among other countries, is expected to take part in the five-day DefExpo-2020 beginning tomorrow in Uttar Pradesh's capital city of Lucknow, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. Defence Ministers and service chiefs of 38 countries have confirmed their participation for the 11th edition of Def Expo.

The event promises to bring in new technologies and, technological solutions, where Defence manufacturing companies from India and abroad will showcase their products and services in the Defence arena on a single platform, the Ministry said in a statement. The main theme of this year's event is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and the focus will be on 'Digital Transformation of Defence'.

As many as 1028 companies have registered for participating in this year's event, as against 702 in the DefExpo 2018. The number of participating foreign companies has also increased to 172 from the previous figure of 160. The five-day event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The fifth India Russia Military Industry Conference will be held on the sidelines of DefExpo 2020 at the venue. Over 100 Russian and over 200 Indian industry leaders are expected to participate. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside African Defence Ministers' Conclave. He will also host a dinner in the honour of African Defence Ministers, the ministry said.

A substantial number of Memoranda of Undertaking (MoUs) are expected to be inked during the Expo, resulting in forging of new business collaborations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hungarian teachers say new school curriculum pushes nationalist ideology

A Hungarian teachers union on Tuesday protested against a new school curriculum it says is designed by the ruling Fidesz party to promote its nationalist agenda and curb academic freedoms.Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the leader of Fidesz, h...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies as China measures ease virus fears

U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday and the SP 500 and Nasdaq were on pace to unwind losses from last week as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic tapered off after Chinas central bank intervened for the second day. Chin...

International court gathering evidence in Rohingya case

Dhaka, Feb 4 AP Investigators from the International Criminal Court have begun collecting evidence for a case involving alleged crimes against humanity by Myanmar against Rohingya Muslims causing them to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, a co...

Cong fields top guns for campaigning in Delhi, Rahul says PM can sell Taj Mahal like PSUs

The Congress on Tuesday fielded its top guns, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for campaigning in Delhi, with the former party president saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could sell the Taj Mahal, the way he wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020