Neglected for years, North-East growth engine now: PM Modi

North-East India, which remained neglected for years, is now becoming a growth engine and the Centre is working towards the development of the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Parliament on Thursday. The Prime Minister was replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha.

"Let us talk about the North-East. For years, the distance became a reason to ignore this region. Things have changed now. The North-East is becoming a growth engine. Great work has been done in so many sectors. Ministers and officials are regularly visiting the region," said PM Modi. "India can no longer wait for problems to remain unsolved. And, rightfully so. That is why our target is- speed and scale, determination and decisiveness, sensitivity and solution," he added.

PM Modi said that Delhi, which seemed distant to the people of North-East, in the last five years has stood at their doorstep. Efforts have been taken by the Centre to bring in electricity, rail connectivity, airport and mobile connectivity. "It is due to the speed of this Government that in the last five years: 37 crore people got bank accounts. 11 crore people got toilets in their homes. 13 crore people got gas connections. Two crore people got their own homes," said PM Modi. (ANI)

