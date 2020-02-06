China expected to maintain trade commitments despite virus outbreak -Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that he expected China to maintain its commitment to increase purchases of American goods and services by at least $200 billion over the next two years, despite the coronavirus outbreak that has killed hundreds and hit the Chinese economy.

China made a commitment to buy U.S. goods as part of a Phase 1 trade deal with the United States.

"Based on current information, I don't expect there will be any issues in them fulfilling their commitments," Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

