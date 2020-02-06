Left Menu
BJP sarpanch among 4 arrested in Dhar lynching case

Four people including a BJP sarpanch have been arrested so far in the Dhar mob lynching case. The police have also identified 14 people involved in the incident.

  Dhar (Madhya Pradesh)
  Updated: 06-02-2020 22:07 IST
Ramesh Junapani. Image Credit: ANI

Four people including a BJP sarpanch have been arrested so far in the Dhar mob lynching case. The police have also identified 14 people involved in the incident. "4 people have been arrested and 14 people have been identified. Sarpanch (Village head) Ramesh Junapani is also part of the violence. He can be seen leading the mob. We have inputs that he was involved in gathering the mob," Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh told reporters here.

Singh said that accused were booked under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Ramesh Junapani is the BJP sarpanch of Junapani village.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the lynching case. The 7-member team includes Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Devendra Patidar, City SP Sanjeev Mule, city in-charge Sawai Singh Nagar will look into the incident where one person died and six people are injured after being thrashed by villagers in Borlai village in Dhar's Manawar area on Wednesday. Commenting on the incident, Home Minister Bala Bachchan said that six cops including Dhar in-charge, SI and ASI have been suspended. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

