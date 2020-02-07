Second National Judicial Pay Commission recommends increase in salary of junior civil judge

The Second National Judicial Pay Commission has submitted its final report recommending an increase in salary, pension and allowances of judicial officers across the country to the Supreme Court. As per the recommendations, the salary of the junior civil judge or first class magistrate will be increased almost three times. Further, the report states that the District Judge will appoint a Nodal Officer to assist the pensioners and family pensioners.

Recommendation for substantial increases have also been made in the various allowances of these judicial officers and some new allowances such as education-related allowances, domestic orderly allowances, transport allowances. The revised salary and pension will be effective from January 1, 2016 as per the recommendations of the Commission, while arrears will be paid in the calendar year 2020 after adjusting the interim relief (ANI)

