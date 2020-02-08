Left Menu
White House aide Vindman, who testified in Trump impeachment probe, fired

  Updated: 08-02-2020 02:28 IST
National Security Council staffer Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a key witness in President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry, was fired on Friday from his White House job, Vindman's lawyer said in a statement.

"There is no question in the mind of any American why this man's job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House," his lawyer David Pressman said.

"LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth," he said.

