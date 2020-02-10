Left Menu
Binoy Viswam gives Suspension of Business Notice in RS over SC order on quota in jobs

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over the Supreme Court ruling that reservation for jobs and promotions is not a fundamental right.

  Updated: 10-02-2020 10:48 IST
  Created: 10-02-2020 10:48 IST
Binoy Viswam gives Suspension of Business Notice in RS over SC order on quota in jobs
Representative Image.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over the Supreme Court ruling that reservation for jobs and promotions is not a fundamental right. In a judgment on Friday, the Supreme Court has said that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right.

It also said the states cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community. "There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions. No mandamus can be issued by the court directing the State government to provide reservations," the apex court said. (ANI)

