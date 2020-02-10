Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Barr: U.S. scrutinizing information ahead of 2020 election, including from Giuliani

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 22:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 21:52 IST
UPDATE 1-Barr: U.S. scrutinizing information ahead of 2020 election, including from Giuliani
File photo Image Credit: IANS

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Monday confirmed that the Justice Department has received information from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani ahead of the November election, but that anything originating from Ukraine should not be taken "at face value." Barr spoke at a news conference a day after Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said on the CBS News program "Face the Nation" that the department had created a process so that Giuliani could provide information and the department would see if it could be verified.

"We have to be very careful with respect to any information coming from Ukraine," Barr said. "There are a lot of agendas in Ukraine. There are a lot of cross-currents, and we can't take anything we receive from Ukraine at face value." Last week, the Senate acquitted Republican Trump largely along party lines on impeachment charges that he had abused his power by asking Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Trump had based his demands on unfounded allegations of corruption. The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives said Giuliani, a former prosecutor, sought information about the Bidens in Ukraine. On Monday, Barr said that the Justice Department has created an "intake process in the field" that will be used to assess the "provenance and credibility" of any information.

"That is true for all information that comes to the department relating to Ukraine, including anything Mr. Giuliani might provide," he added. Although the department acknowledged on Monday it is receiving and scrutinizing such materials, the FBI's No. 2 official still stopped short of saying whether it had led to a more formal investigation into the Bidens.

"I am not going to talk about any investigations as I never would. We do not talk about open investigations," FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich said. Graham said he would refrain from his own probe of the Bidens and concentrate instead on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court's decision to issue warrants that led to a federal investigation into allegations that Trump's 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in that election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh govt transfers 52 IPS officers

In a major reshuffle, Congress led-Madhya Pradesh government on Monday transferred 52 IPS officers including ADGs, district police chiefs and other top post holders. Superintendent of Police of as many as 16 districts including Bhind, Indor...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Safe-havens rise on coronavirus concerns, stocks rebound

Gold rose and the dollar hit a four-month high against the euro on Monday as the death toll from coronavirus outbreak passed that of the SARS epidemic two decades ago, boosting demand for safe havens.Wall Street, however, rebounded on a str...

UPDATE 1-Trump's $4.8 trillion budget likely to get thumbs-down from Congress

President Donald Trumps 4.8 trillion budget plan for the coming fiscal year drew a prompt rejection on Monday from congressional Democrats, who said it betrayed his promise to protect popular health and safety-net programs. The White House ...

Fear among children in Shalimar Bagh after man kills kids before jumping in front of metro train

Residents of Shalimar Bagh on Monday said there was a palpable sense of fear, especially among children, who felt vulnerable even in the presence of their parents, as they discussed about the suicide of a 44-year-old man who took the extrem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020