Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to reform dispute resolution mechanism for USD 5 trillion

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 22:34 IST
Need to reform dispute resolution mechanism for USD 5 trillion

Former chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday underlined the need to "curtail the right to appeal" in dispute resolution, saying such "refined ideas in jurisprudence" don't seem to be doing anything good for the country. Addressing students of the Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) here, the former CJI also called for "reforming" the current dispute resolution mechanism to achieve the USD 5 trillion economy as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was delivering a lecture on the topic "Rebuilding the Judiciary: Nation Building". "What is this first appeal, a second appeal, Supreme Court..special leave..review, curative...What is all this? These are very very refined ideas in jurisprudence, but where does it get us? Is it doing anything good to the country? I do not think so," he said.

The former CJI also said that "arbitration is not working". He said the job to resolve commercial disputes should be handed over to professionals instead of regular judges, and that right to appeals should be curtailed, as it is not doing anything good to the country.

"What is this arbitration act? An award passed by a former chief justice of India gets challenged before a district judge, and there is an appeal in a high court and then in the supreme court. Heads I win, tails you lose. Either way it goes to courts and it takes another decade," the former CJI said. "Entrust commercial disputes resolution to professionals, not to the routine judges dealing in civil and criminal laws. Give it to professionals, curtail the right to appeal," he said.

Justice (retd) Gogoi further said, "The Prime Minister of the country mentioned about the $5 trillion economy. If you want the $5 trillion economy, rebuild the judiciary like Sardar Patel built the nation. The judiciary that you have today is not going to bring you $5 trillion economy". He said the dispute resolution mechanism needs to be reformed "in order to give confidence to investors that it works, so they can invest comfortably and safely in India.

"Why would foreign investments come? Investments mean disputes, and disputes require resolution. And if you don't have a mechanism for dispute resolution, why would anyone come to invest here?" he asked. The former CJI listed "giving confidence to investors that we have a system that works and you can come and invest comfortably and safely" as one of the main challenges before Indian judiciary apart from civil and criminal cases.

He said that 90 per cent of judges, though well-versed in civil and criminal procedures of courts, cannot be an asset in resolving commercial disputes. "Entrust commercial dispute resolution to professionals, not to routine judges dealing in civil and criminal laws. Give it to professionals, curtail the right to appeal," he said.

While calling for the need to rebuild judiciary, the former CJI recalled the contribution made by 'Sardar' Vallabhbhai Patel in building the nation by integrating princely states. "Had Sardar Patel been alive for another ten years, perhaps India would have been a different nation," he said.

PTI KA PD NSK NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NHRC notice to UP govt after Cong sought action against 'police atrocities' on anti-CAA protesters

The NHRC has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government days after a Congress delegation led by senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the rights panel and sought action against alleged police at...

US STOCKS-Wall Street higher on U.S. growth optimism; Nasdaq hits record

Wall Street resumed its rally from last week, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high on Monday, as a recent batch of strong domestic economic data and largely upbeat earnings overshadowed fears about the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on...

'Kings who were queens': Britain's hidden LGBT+ history proves major draw

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Feb 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From kings who were queens to lesbian lawmakers and reformist governments, Britains history is awash with LGBT characters - and tourists want to know about them.As Britain marks...

GMR airports achieves 'concession commencement date' to build Crete airport in Greece

GMR Airports Limited announced that it has achieved the concession commencement date - the date from which the concession agreement comes into effect - on Monday to build and operate airport in Crete island of Greece. GMR Airports Limited a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020