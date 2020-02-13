Left Menu
  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 08:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 08:24 IST
SC to hear Nirbhaya convict's plea today
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday the plea of Vinay Sharma, a convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case. The hearing is scheduled to take place at 10:30 am. The bench of Justice R Banumathi will hear the case.

Vinay has filed the petition in the top court against President Ram Nath Kovind's decision to reject his mercy plea. Vinay, one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case, challenged the President's decision to dismiss his mercy petition in the apex court on Tuesday.

The convict, through his lawyer AP Singh, has requested the death penalty to be commuted to life imprisonment. On February 1, Vinay's mercy petition was rejected by the President.

On January 31, the death sentence of four convicts Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur were stayed by a lower court till further orders. All the four convicts are currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Pawan has not exhausted all his legal remedies as he has not filed curative and mercy petitions till now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

