PM Modi, Portugese President hold delegation-level talks in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held delegation-level talks with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa at the Hyderabad House in the national capital. Prior to the talks, the two leaders had witnessed the exchange of agreements between the two countries.

A total of seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed between India and Portugal on the sidelines of Marcelo's visit in the fields of Nano-biotechnology, higher education, among other areas, while several other agreements have been exchanged. Marcelo is on a four-day visit to India, accompanied by Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Prof Augusto Santos Silva, Secretary of State for Internationalisation Prof Eurico Brilhante Dias and Secretary of State for National Defense Jorge Seguro Sanche.

The visit will provide an opportunity for the two sides to review progress in various sectors of bilateral relations and pursue new avenues of cooperation and exchange views on international issues of common interest, as per an official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

