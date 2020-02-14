Left Menu
People News Roundup: Prosecutor to make closing argument in Weinstein rape case; Arizona Muse urges the fashion industry to change and more

File photo Image Credit: Instagram (arizona_muse)

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Model Arizona Muse urges the fashion industry to change in climate fight

Model Arizona Muse urged the fashion industry to become more environmentally sustainable and use its power to help combat climate change, as she joined forces with campaign group Extinction Rebellion ahead of London Fashion Week. The London event launches on Friday, the second leg of a month-long catwalk season which takes in New York, Milan and Paris. Muse, 31, has made a video for Extinction Rebellion and both want to use the shows to raise awareness.

Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers concluded their defense in the once-powerful Hollywood producer's rape trial in New York on Tuesday. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

New York prosecutor to make a closing argument in Weinstein rape case

New York prosecutors on Friday will urge jurors to find former movie producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault, a day after Weinstein's lawyers accused the prosecution of being "overzealous." Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi is expected to deliver the closing argument for the Manhattan District Attorney's office, setting the stage for the jury to begin deliberating next week.

Weinstein's lawyer assails accusers' credibility in New York rape trial closing argument

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Thursday took aim at the credibility of the women accusing the former movie producer of sexual assault and urged jurors in the closing arguments of his New York trial to acquit him. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

